Krzysztof Piatek Makes AC Milan History After Netting Brace in Serie A Clash Against Atalanta

Krzysztof Piatek made history during AC Milan's 3-1 win over Atalanta on Saturday evening, becoming the player to have scored six goals in the shortest amount of time for Il Rossoneri.

After a blistering start to the season with Genoa, Piatek made a £30m move over to Milan during the January transfer window. The 23-year-old has hit the ground running, finding the back of the net six times in his first five appearances.

According to Milan TV, as per Football Italia, Piatek's brace during Milan's win over Atalanta on Saturday meant that he became the player to reach six goals in the shortest amount of time for Il Rossoneri - achieving the feat in just 310 minutes of game time.

Even more impressively, Piatek has managed to score six goals from just 18 attempts on goal, which confirms just how lethal he has been in front of goal since making the move in January.

He now sits in second in the Serie A scoring charts with 17 goals, behind Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who leads the way with 19 goals.

Piatek has surpassed former record-holder Gunnar Nordahl, who scored six in 419 minutes and Mario Balotelli, who scored six in 433 minutes.

Milan manager Genarro Gattuso was full of praise for the Polish striker following his recent performance, telling Sky Sport Italia, as per Goal: "In seven to eight months [in Serie A] everyone has become accustomed to these goals.

Krzysztof Piatek for AC Milan 🔴⚫️



5 Games

6 Goals



Gonzalo Higuain for Chelsea 🔵



4 Games

2 Goals



Alvaro Morata for Atletico Madrid 🔴⚪️



3 Games

0 Goals pic.twitter.com/GXE81eXI3q — Goal (@goal) February 17, 2019

"Piatek is a player that lives to score goals. He is doing well with his movements and he has superior technical skills. We are happy to have him with us"