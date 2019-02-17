Krzysztof Piatek Makes AC Milan History After Netting Brace in Serie A Clash Against Atalanta

By 90Min
February 17, 2019

Krzysztof Piatek made history during AC Milan's 3-1 win over Atalanta on Saturday evening, becoming the player to have scored six goals in the shortest amount of time for Il Rossoneri.

After a blistering start to the season with Genoa, Piatek made a £30m move over to Milan during the January transfer window. The 23-year-old has hit the ground running, finding the back of the net six times in his first five appearances.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

According to Milan TV, as per Football Italia, Piatek's brace during Milan's win over Atalanta on Saturday meant that he became the player to reach six goals in the shortest amount of time for Il Rossoneri - achieving the feat in just 310 minutes of game time.

Even more impressively, Piatek has managed to score six goals from just 18 attempts on goal, which confirms just how lethal he has been in front of goal since making the move in January.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

He now sits in second in the Serie A scoring charts with 17 goals, behind Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who leads the way with 19 goals.

Piatek has surpassed former record-holder Gunnar Nordahl, who scored six in 419 minutes and Mario Balotelli, who scored six in 433 minutes.

Milan manager Genarro Gattuso was full of praise for the Polish striker following his recent performance, telling Sky Sport Italia, as per Goal: "In seven to eight months [in Serie A] everyone has become accustomed to these goals.

"Piatek is a player that lives to score goals. He is doing well with his movements and he has superior technical skills. We are happy to have him with us"

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message