Pep Guardiola Dampens Talk of Quadruple & Warns His City Team Over 'Big Mistake' After FA Cup Win

Pep Guardiola has warned his players over complacency as Manchester City secured their place in the FA Cup quarter finals after a hard-fought 4-1 win over Newport County at Rodney Parade.

City were left frustrated at the end of the first 45 minutes having been unable to find a way past a stern Newport defence with the hosts having the majority of the good chances in the first period. However just five minutes into the second half, Leroy Sane's close range finish seemed to settle the nerves of the City players.



Harry Trump/GettyImages

Phil Foden doubled City's lead with 15 minutes remaining with a wonderful solo effort and whilst it looked as though the League 2 outfit had grabbed themselves a lifeline through Padraig Amond, Foden killed the game off just seconds after the restart with his second of the game before Riyad Mahrez rounded off the scoring to secure a 4-1 win for City.

Speaking with BT Sport after the match, Guardiola conceded that it was a very tough game for his players but insisted they made the right adjustments to win. He said: "It was a really tough game. We thought the game was done but they scored a goal at the end, we were lucky Phil [Foden] scored an incredible third goal that helped us not suffer in the last five minutes or extra time.



GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

"The first 15 minutes were difficult as they created chances, but the last 15 to 20 minutes we took the game into our own hands and in the second half we adjusted our movement and of course the goals helped us to win the game."

The win secured City's passage into the last eight of the competition whilst also ensuring they remain in contention for four trophies. Talks of City winning the quadruple have already began circulating, however Guardiola went onto dampen these suggestions whilst warning his side against complacency.

"Today we spoke about that. So far we are still in all four competitions but every game is completely different. Today we played here against a League 2 team, in four days we go to the biggest stage in the Champions League, but that is what it is.



"When you want to be in all the competitions you have to adapt and you have to change the mentality, today we adapted the way we played and that means a lot to grow like a team. The big mistake is believing you are better than the other teams.

"We saw when peopled talked about [Manchester] United after their incredible run being better than PSG with Cavani and Neymar out, but looked what happened. That's why you have to be calm, prepare well and afterwards we'll see where our end point is."



GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Guardiola's men will now turn their attention to the Champions League as they prepare to get their knockout stage campaign underway on Wednesday night when they travel to face Bundesliga outfit Schalke.