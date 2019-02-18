London Bees Announce England Legend Rachel Yankey as Caretaker Manager Until End of Season

Women's Championship side London Bees have confirmed that ex-England international Rachel Yankey will be in charge of the side until the end of the current campaign.

Former manager Luke Swindlehurst, who joined the club in 2017, left his position last week to take on a new role in Barnet's youth academy. As things stand, the Bees are sitting comfortably in fifth place in the league table, having won seven of their 15 matches played so far this season.

We can this morning confirm that Rachel Yankey has taken control of all first team affairs for the remainder of the 2018/19 season #LondonBees 🐝 pic.twitter.com/5TPXQM6kF6 — London Bees 🐝 (@LondonBees) February 16, 2019

Speaking to the club's official website, Yankey said: "I look forward to continuing to support the club and guide the team for the remainder of the season."





She also posted on her Twitter account, stating: "Thank you to everyone who sent a good luck message it’s greatly appreciated. But the biggest thanks is for the players and staff who showed a focus & belief to give it a go. It’s not everyday you learn new set pieces & have a team talk from someone holding a baby. Incredibly proud."





The 39-year-old enjoyed a stellar career in women's football, and won a staggering eight league titles with Arsenal, as well as nine FA Cups and a UEFA Cup. Following her spell with the Gunners, she also won a league title and two FA Cups with Fulham. On the international stage, she racked up 129 England caps, and represented Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics.

In other news, the England women's national team have revealed plans to play a series of friendlies across the nation, ahead of their much anticipated 2019 Women's World Cup campaign. Phil Neville's side will face Canada, Spain, Denmark and New Zealand in matches taking place between April and June.