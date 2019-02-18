Molineux Redevelopment to Commence in 2020 Starting With Expansion of the Steve Bull Stand

February 18, 2019

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to begin the redevelopment of their Molineux home in the summer of 2020, starting with the expansion of the Steve Bull stand from its current 9,500 capacity to around 11,000.

Renovations to the stadium began back in 2012, but plans were torpedoed by the turmoil caused by an unexpected relegation to League One. Since then, however, talks have been ongoing over where and when to begin further expansion. 

The plan is to eventually expand the stadium's current 31,000 capacity to 46,000, and it was previously thought that work could begin on the South Bank as early as this year.

Plans have changed, however, as the Express and Star reports that further development will get underway in 2020, with managing director Laurie Dalrymple saying it makes more sense to start with the Steve Bull stand in order to better accommodate away supporters. 

"We said the South Bank might be developed first but, in all honesty, we have had a slight shift in opinion," Dalrymple said. 

"From a commercial perspective and for us to maximise all aspects of the stadium, as quickly as possible, it makes more sense to develop the Steve Bull first.

"Additionally, we have some football regulations, such as the accommodation of disabled supporters to factor in to our stadium plans, as well as how we manage and execute our away fans segregation and location.

"Where we place away fans here is causing some frustration, it’s fair to say, as when a club brings over 2,000 fans, there’s little we can do other than put them in the Steve Bull lower.

"This is a situation, that we will actively seek to improve sooner, rather than later."

Stadium expansion is likely to come as the latest in a long line of advancements that have seen Wolves rocket back into the Premier League and establish themselves as a strong contender for European football, as they sit seventh after 26 matches. 

