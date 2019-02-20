FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: Skill Moves, Weak Foot & Which Players Will Receive New Ratings

EA Sports have been busy over the past week releasing a plethora of new content for FIFA 19 fans to enjoy.

Something that has become the norm over the past few editions is for EA to update select players skill move and weak foot attributes - dependent on their real life performance - designed to keep the game feeling fresh and gameplay as realistic as possible for the consumer.

Whilst the update does not effect the overall rating of a card, these upgrades are not to be sniffed at. With improved skill moves your player will be able to perform the most audacious of tricks to bamboozle opposing defences; while an upgraded weak foot can enable the likes of Marcus Rashford to score long-range screamers via his left boot.

Skill Move and Weak Foot updates have been released today! If you have one of these players, they will update dynamically with the change. Click the links below to see who the players are.



Here's 90min's breakdown of all things upgraded.

Skill Move Upgrades

Marcus Rashford's scintillating form for Manchester United in recent months has seen his in-game rating upgraded from 81 to 82.

His previous 4* skills have been upgraded to 5* (the highest possible), making him a potent attacking threat and joining a select few players that are credited with 5* skill moves. Joining him in receiving an upgrade is rising Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, whose impressive cameo performances have seen his skill moves upgraded from mediocre 3* to an impressive 4*.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Whilst Foden's base card of 73 is undesirable to most, the youngster was selected as part of the 'Future Stars' promotion last month, giving him an insane 88-rated card. Naturally that card costs an extortionate amount to capture - roughly 200k - but with his new skill upgrade he becomes one of the best midfielders on FIFA 19.

A third player of note to receive an upgrade is Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi. He now boasts 4* skills as well, so even though his base card still ranks at lowly 68, he becomes an interesting proposition to both Chelsea fans and anybody looking to build a team consisting only of silver cards.

Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon completes the seemingly endless line of young English talent to receive a winter boost, as his skill moves similarly jump from 3* to 4*, while other Premier League players to be rewarded include Nathan Redmond, David Brooks, Andros Townsend, Demarai Gray and Helder Costa.

Weak Foot Upgrades

Skill moves are not the only attribute to have received a tweak in EA's latest upgrade, with weak foot ability also adjusted for players who have demonstrated that they are more than capable on either side.

Former Manchester City, turned Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz is the biggest beneficiary from the latest update - with the youngster now boasting a 5* weak foot to go with his 'Future Stars' card that is rated 85.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Crystal Palace fan favourite Patrick van Aanholt has also received a weak foot upgrade, being boosted from 3* to 4*. Whilst there are better Premier League options at left-back on FIFA, Van Aanholt was selected as part of the Ultimate Team 'Futmas' promotion - seeing a special card released with an overall rating of 81.





If you managed to secure that card in the lead up to Christmas, count yourself lucky as that upgrade makes one of the best full-backs in the game.

Other notable recipients of a weak foot upgrade include diminutive Napoli's winger Lorenzo Insigne, who also joins the 4* club. His base card rating of 88 already makes him one the best forwards on FIFA 19, with his improved weak foot giving you even more reason to purchase him.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Receiving 5* upgrades are Leverkusen wonderkid Kai Havertz and Roma's Edin Dzeko, while there are also upgrades to 4* level for Edinson Cavani and Axel Witsel.

Which Players Receive Upgraded Ratings?





With upgraded player ratings now live in the game, the question is often asked: 'will the card I own be updated with a new bumper rating?'

Well no, not in every case.

Any 'normal' cards you have in your FIFA Ultimate Team club will not be upgraded, but some special cards may be upgraded automatically providing they meet certain criteria. As long as their new base card figure equals or surpasses their first 'Team of the Week' rating, they will be upgraded - as will any subsequent promotional cards released for that player.

These upgrades could apply to Team of the Week, Ultimate Scream, Champions and Europa League live editions, as well as Ones to Watch and FUTmas cards. All that's left now is to log on, reap the rewards and enjoy some new and improved players.