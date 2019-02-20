Nashville SC already had an MLS start date, a temporary stadium, plans for a permanent stadium and a pair of executives and player signings in place. Now it has the logo to go along with it all.

The 2020 MLS expansion team unveiled its branding on Wednesday, revealing a rather simple, eight-sided, gold crest that features navy blue musical waves forming the shape of an "N" above the words "Nashville SC." With Nashville being Music City, the nod certainly fits the city's brand.

The crest ultimately wasn't that much of a surprise, as it had been accidentally leaked by apparel supplier Lids a week earlier and teased quite revealingly by the club in the days leading up to the official unveiling.

Nashville SC club is slated to begin play in MLS next year, with the Tennessee Titans' Nissan Stadium serving as its home while the more permanent soccer-specific stadium at the Fairgrounds site it secured is built. The new stadium is expected to be ready in time for the 2021 campaign.

The club, run by CEO Ian Ayre and general manager Mike Jacobs, has two players on the books for its inaugural MLS season, with forwards Daniel Rios and Cameron Lancaster signed to MLS deals. They'll play for the club's USL Championship franchise this year.

Nashville will join the league along with Inter Miami CF next season, with Austin FC joining in 2021. Another to-be-named franchise is also due to be unveiled by MLS, which has stated that it will explore growing beyond 28 teams in the future.