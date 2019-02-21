Anthony Martial Issues Bizarre Social Media Apology to Fiancée Following Cheating Claims

Manchester United winger Anthony Martial has issued a grovelling apology to fiancée Melanie da Cruz on social media, after allegedly cheating on her while she was pregnant with their first child last summer.

Martial posted a picture on Instagram of himself and Da Cruz relaxing on a boat on holiday, alongside the caption: "I would like to apologise to my relatives, my beautiful family and especially my fiancee for the harm I have done in recent months!

"I made mistakes and I'm sorry it will not happen again!"

The rumours of infidelity started when reports were released claiming the Frenchman had been texting with model Malika Semichi after meeting her in a French nightclub, while the Daily Star Sunday later revealed that the pair had spent the night together at a hotel in Paris.

This was all alleged to have occurred when Da Cruz was eight months pregnant with their first child, Swan, who she gave birth to in July 2018, though Martial already has a daughter named Peyton from a previous relationship.

By December, the 23-year-old United star felt compelled to respond to the speculation, writing on an Instagram post of himself and Da Cruz on December 19th: "There will always be bad people, jealous in this world who will be ready to tell lots of bulls*** to be able to exist but thanks to God I know which way I go with the best by my side."

Despite these off the pitch issues, Martial has maintained his form for the Red Devils this season, scoring 11 goals and two assists across 28 appearances, earning himself a contract extension last month which is set to keep him in Manchester until at least June 2024.

