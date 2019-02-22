Barcelona Consider Filipe Luis & Ferland Mendy as Blaugrana Seek Jordi Alba Alternatives

Barcelona are reportedly in the transfer market for new left-back options to offer cover and competition for usual starter Jordi Alba, with Atletico Madrid veteran Filipe Luis and emerging Lyon star Ferland Mendy two very different candidates said to be under consideration.

Barcelona have a lack of defensive depth, with right-sided Nelson Semedo and 19-year-old Barça B prospect Juan Miranda so far filling in on the rare occasions Alba, who is soon expected to extend his current contract beyond its 2020 expiry, hasn't played this season.

A report from Mundo Deportivo has put forward Luis as someone who 'perfectly fits' the profile of player the Catalans would be looking for in the short-term - an individual with experience, who knows La Liga and could readily fill in for Alba without difficulty.

Luis is out of contract at the end of the season and is set to be available as a free agent. What's more, the report cites sources close to the player to claim that a move to Camp Nou is an option.

Due to turn 34 years of age in August, the Brazilian would be a short-term acquisition that Mundo further notes would allow the aforementioned Miranda time to develop into a first-team player, becoming the home grown long-term successor to Alba.

A separate Mundo Deportivo report names Lyon's Mendy as a different option, however.

At 23 years of age, the French international would not be short-term cover like Luis and would instead be serious competition to Miranda's prospects at Camp Nou should he be signed.

Having bought Samuel Umtiti from Lyon for a relatively modest €25m in 2016, the report suggests that Lyon would not be so willing to accept anything lower than a premium fee for Mendy. As such, the price tag put out there is in the region of €45m to €50m.

Mundo even suggests that spending a lot of money on a new left-back when Alba is still fit and firing is a lesser priority for Barça than a centre-back, where the squad remains weak, or striker. That might even lend credence to Luis actually being the better and more realistic signing.