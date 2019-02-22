Defending MLS champions Atlanta United got quite the wake-up call when it came into Estadio Eladio Rosabal Cordero and got hammered 3-1 by Herediano on Thursday night in their round of 16 match in the Concacaf Champions League.

Herediano got on the scoreboard early when a poor defensive header that put Jose Guillermo Ortiz through on goal and the Costa Rican made no mistake by chipping Brad Guzan for a fantastic first goal.

It went from bad to worse in the 35th minute when the Atlanta defense fell asleep again and allowed Randall Azofeifa to go one-on-one with Guzan and slot home to double Herediano's advantage.

¡GOOOOOOOLLLL! Gran jugada individual de Ortiz y le mete el pase Azofeifa para que marque el segundo.@csherediano1921 2-0 @ATLUTD



Atlanta United was able to get a crucial away goal when Julian Gressel curled home a shot that appeared to be deflected shortly before halftime, but Herediano would go on to restore its two-goal lead off a well-worked free kick.

¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLL TIIIIIIICOOOOOO! El servicio al segundo palo y llega el remate de Granados @csherediano1921 3-1 @ATLUTD



The two teams will come to Atlanta to play the second leg on Thursday, Feb. 28.