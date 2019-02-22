WATCH: Herediano Exposes Atlanta United's Defense in First Leg of Concacaf Champions League Match

Herediano exposed the defending MLS champions' defense en route to a massive win in the first leg of the teams' Concacaf Champions League match.

By Kellen Becoats
February 22, 2019

Defending MLS champions Atlanta United got quite the wake-up call when it came into Estadio Eladio Rosabal Cordero and got hammered 3-1 by Herediano on Thursday night in their round of 16 match in the Concacaf Champions League. 

Herediano got on the scoreboard early when a poor defensive header that put Jose Guillermo Ortiz through on goal and the Costa Rican made no mistake by chipping Brad Guzan for a fantastic first goal.

It went from bad to worse in the 35th minute when the Atlanta defense fell asleep again and allowed Randall Azofeifa to go one-on-one with Guzan and slot home to double Herediano's advantage.

Atlanta United was able to get a crucial away goal when Julian Gressel curled home a shot that appeared to be deflected shortly before halftime, but Herediano would go on to restore its two-goal lead off a well-worked free kick. 

The two teams will come to Atlanta to play the second leg on Thursday, Feb. 28. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message