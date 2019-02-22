Luka Modric 'Agrees' New Real Madrid Contract to Finally End Inter Transfer Speculation

Real Madrid midfielder and 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric has reportedly reached an agreement with the club over a new contract that will extend his stay at the Bernabeu until 2021.

Modric is due to be out of contract at the end of next season and his future has been the talk of much speculation after Inter made serious attempts to buy him last summer.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

But, according to Marca, he will commit himself to Real after agreeing to extend.

Despite the Inter links, Marca insists that Modric never entertained leaving the club. It is also claimed that retiring with Los Blancos is something both he and Real want.

The Croatian maestro will be just shy of his 36th birthday by the time this alleged new contract expires and it is expected to be the last of a glittering Bernabeu career that began in 2012.

For Modric, 2018 was an unbelievable year. He won his fourth Champions League title in five years, prompting a UEFA Men's Player of the Year award. He then captained Croatia to a first ever World Cup final and received the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

In September he was named Best FIFA Men's Player, ending the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo duopoly of FIFA's top prize - in it various forms - that began in 2009. He then ended the similar Ballon d'Or duopoly when he was presented the prize by France Football in December.

After a slow start to 2018/19 brought about by post-World Cup fatigue, Modric has started to enjoy better form since November. As such, Real have lost only of the last 10 La Liga games in which he has played - he was tellingly missing in the shock defeat by Girona last weekend.