Juan Foyth Targeted by Tottenham Fans on Twitter After Messy Performance in Burnley Defeat

Saturday proved to be a day to forget for Tottenham fans.

They had the chance to close the gap on the Premier League's top two teams to two points with a win, with Liverpool playing Manchester United on Sunday and Manchester City absent from league duties due to their appearance in the Carabao Cup final.



Unfortunately, they couldn't take that chance. Goals from Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes cancelled out Harry Kane's equaliser and saw Burnley through to a 2-1 win at Turf Moor, ensuring Tottenham stay stuck on 60 points.

It was a bad day at the office for all the Spurs players, but one player in particular got leathered with more criticism after a disappointing performance. At times this season Juan Foyth has shown signs of maturity and real quality when called upon by Mauricio Pochettino, but Saturday wasn't one of those days.



He was put on the right side of a back three and struggled to cope with Burnley's attacking threat, losing Wood from a corner which led to the hosts' opening goal. Albeit he didn't receive much help from those around him, but fans still took to Twitter to express their displeasure at his performance.



#COYS Get rid of Foyth! Why is he in?! — NW (@NormalWit) February 23, 2019

Foyth is not better than Sanchez. Not in a million miles — Jack Sullivan (@JackSul99200469) February 23, 2019

What does Foyth offer? #COYS — Tex Spur (@LoneSpur1882) February 23, 2019

Foyth is as nervous around the ball as I am around my cheque book — Daniel (@DanielLevyReal) February 23, 2019

Foyth yet again way to weak. How does he start ahead of Sanchez? A school girl would out muscle him ffs — Robbie Prouse (@RobbieProuse) February 23, 2019

I’m bored of people saying Foyth is gonna be a superstar and this that and the other he makes far too many mistakes for my liking #coys #foyth — mark pawley (@tuckers35) February 23, 2019

Foyth is a liability in the back line. #COYS — Ian Traver (@iantrave) February 23, 2019

Foyth will be hoping he can put the performance behind him and look ahead to try and redeem himself when he next gets a chance.

With Tottenham still in the Premier League title race and in a good position to progress in the Champions League, it looks like Pochettino will continue to rotate his side in the coming weeks to deal with the congested fixture list.