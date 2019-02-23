Juan Foyth Targeted by Tottenham Fans on Twitter After Messy Performance in Burnley Defeat

By 90Min
February 23, 2019

Saturday proved to be a day to forget for Tottenham fans.

They had the chance to close the gap on the Premier League's top two teams to two points with a win, with Liverpool playing Manchester United on Sunday and Manchester City absent from league duties due to their appearance in the Carabao Cup final.

Chris Brunskill / Fantasista/GettyImages

Unfortunately, they couldn't take that chance. Goals from Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes cancelled out Harry Kane's equaliser and saw Burnley through to a 2-1 win at Turf Moor, ensuring Tottenham stay stuck on 60 points.

It was a bad day at the office for all the Spurs players, but one player in particular got leathered with more criticism after a disappointing performance. At times this season Juan Foyth has shown signs of maturity and real quality when called upon by Mauricio Pochettino, but Saturday wasn't one of those days.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

He was put on the right side of a back three and struggled to cope with Burnley's attacking threat, losing Wood from a corner which led to the hosts' opening goal. Albeit he didn't receive much help from those around him, but fans still took to Twitter to express their displeasure at his performance.

Foyth will be hoping he can put the performance behind him and look ahead to try and redeem himself when he next gets a chance. 

With Tottenham still in the Premier League title race and in a good position to progress in the Champions League, it looks like Pochettino will continue to rotate his side in the coming weeks to deal with the congested fixture list.

