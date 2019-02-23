Mohamed Salah Names 2002 World Cup Winner as Favourite Brazilian Footballer of All Time

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has revealed his favourite Brazilian footballer of all time is World Cup winner Ronaldo.

Egypt international Salah has quickly established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League after a fine debut season with Liverpool last campaign in which he scored 32 goals in 36 appearances, helping him win the prestigious PFA Player of the Year Award.



Michael Regan/GettyImages

He was also instrumental in helping Liverpool reach the Champions League final, which unfortunately for him ended prematurely after being forced off after just 30 minutes with an injury.

Salah has now carried that blistering form into his second season having scored 17 goals in 26 Premier League appearances so far and has helped his Liverpool side into first place in the table. He is becoming an idol for young footballers all over the world, but he has now revealed one of his idols growing up.



Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Speaking with ESPN , Salah revealed that one of his idols and his favourite Brazilian footballer of all time is Ronaldo, claiming the striker had everything. He said: "The ability, the speed, the intelligence, he had everything, the way he played, his football was totally different."

Ronaldo certainly had a stellar career and is regarded as one of the greatest forward players of all time, winning two Worlds Cups with Brazil as well as numerous domestic competitions with the six clubs sides he played for in his career.



Visionhaus/GettyImages

Many say that Salah has some similar characteristics to Ronaldo in terms of his close control and his clinical finishing, and at the age of 26 the Egyptian will certainly be hoping he can still emulate some of the achievements his idol did during his career.

