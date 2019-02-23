The Stat That Proves Crystal Palace's Michy Batshuayi Is Among the Best Strikers in the World

February 23, 2019

Crystal Palace striker Michy Batshuayi grabbed his first goal for the club during the 4-1 demolition of Leicester on Saturday evening. 

It was Batshuayi who broke the deadlock, albeit in fortuitous circumstances. A 30-yard strike from James McArthur was deflected off the outstretched leg of the forward, completely wrong footing Kasper Schmeichel in the Leicester goal. 

The Belgian, on loan from Chelsea, has struggled to settle at a club during the past couple of years, having played top flight football in France, Spain, Germany, England and Spain. 

However, his constant jet-setting doesn't appear to have impacted his goalscoring ability and with another strike added to his collection against Leicester, the frontman could arguably be viewed as one of the top strikers in the world, with the help of Opta.

According to the analytics company, since the start of the 2014/15 season, no player has scored for more different clubs than Batshuayi in the big five European leagues (five - Marseille, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace). 


It is a considerable feat to net in four of the 'big five' European leagues while still only 25 years old. His ability to adapt to different leagues and cultures is evident by his goalscoring record.

The stat obviously doesn't put Batshuayi on the same level as Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, but he must be commended for his achievements. Reputable sides like Valencia and Dortmund would not be keen on signing the striker if there wasn't obvious talent there. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Despite not being prolific while playing for Valencia earlier in the season, netting only four goals, Batshuayi has shown he is capable of scoring at the highest level. His time with Dortmund last season was evidence of this, as he grabbed nine strikes in just 14 games. 


Whether or not Batshuayi can replicate the form he showed in the Bundesliga remains to be seen. If he can reach those levels, he is going to be a huge asset for Crystal Palace in the battle to stay in the division. 


The Eagles' strikers have notoriously lacked the killer instinct in front of goal, with £32m signing Christian Benteke being the prime example, failing to net since April. But with 'Batsman', as he's been affectionately nicknamed, Selhurst Park could have a new hero come the end of the season. 

