Loan Star Salomon Rondon Admits He Is Happy on Tyneside & Hints at Possible Newcastle Stay

Salomon Rondon has admitted that he is happy at Newcastle and suggested that he could stay at St. James' Park beyond his current one-year loan spell from West Bromwich Albion.

Rondon has become a key figure as the spearhead of Newcastle's fight for Premier League survival this term, leading the line for Rafa Benitez's side as the bearer of the club's iconic number nine shirt.

FULL-TIME Newcastle 2-0 Huddersfield



Second-half goals from Salomon Rondon & Ayoze Perez against the 10-man Terriers take the Magpies up to 14th in the #PL#NEWHUD pic.twitter.com/jnGvCGiLSp — Premier League (@premierleague) February 23, 2019

After Saturday's 2-0 victory over Huddersfield, as quoted by the Chronicle, the 29-year-old said: "It means a lot for me because my family's settled here; my family's happy.





"I'm happy here but you never know what happens in football. I'm on loan - so we will see what happens in the future.





"It's a pleasure to be here; I play with the number nine - no pressure for me, I love that.

Salomon Rondon has been directly involved in 46% of @NUFC's 24 #PL goals this season (7 scored, 4 assists)#NEWHUD pic.twitter.com/G0YUZQWVvz — Premier League (@premierleague) February 24, 2019

"After that, we will see what happens. I'm on loan, but, if I have to stay here - for me, it's a beautiful place."





Rondon scored another decisive goal for Rafa Benitez's side on Saturday, opening the scoring as the Magpies claimed a vital 2-0 victory at home to Huddersfield with his seventh Premier League goal for Newcastle this term.





The Venezuelan was supported in attack by Ayoze Perez and club-record signing Miguel Almiron in what appears to be an exciting new-look frontline for the Magpies.

Victory over the Terriers lifted Newcastle further clear of the relegation zone, with Rafa Benitez's side now 15th and four points above the bottom three as the Magpies' quest to secure their safety continues to build momentum.