Mauricio Pochettino Addresses Spurs' Title Bid After Shock 2-1 Loss to Burnley

Mauricio Pochettino admitted that Tottenham only had themselves to blame after falling to a shock 2-1 defeat away to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday, and has admitted that Spurs' title bid is now over.

The result at Turf Moor saw Spurs miss the chance to close the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table, as goals from Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes fired the home side to victory, despite a reply from Harry Kane on his return from injury.

Spurs were dominant in possession and had a superior number of efforts on goal, but ultimately came up short against Burnley's typically rugged style of play. As quoted by Tottenham's official website, Pochettino said after the game: "It was tough and we're disappointed, upset.

"We know it's always going to be tough here because of the way they play and if we don't match that aggression and the way they play, we are going to suffer.

"I thought we controlled the game but it wasn't enough and we conceded two goals, very disappointing.

"We made some mistakes and we need to blame ourselves. Now we need to think about the next games and it will be tough again, two big games, two derbies against Chelsea and Arsenal and it's important to lift everyone and to be ready."

When asked by SkySports if Spurs' chance at winning the Premier League title was now over, Pochettino responded: "Yes.





"We are very disappointed because there are 11 games, the gap can be bigger.

"Of course, there are a lot of games to play but today, in my mind, we had to win the three points to put pressure on them.

Tottenham must bounce back from Saturday's defeat as they travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on Wednesday before hosting Arsenal in a huge north London derby at Wembley next Saturday.

Pochettino's side then travel to face Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie next month as Spurs' run-in to the end of the season heats up.