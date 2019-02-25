Bayern President Confirms Plan to Pay Release Clause for Atletico Madrid Defender Lucas Hernandez

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has confirmed that the club would be willing to pay the release clause to sign Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez in the summer.

The Bavarian giants were interested in making a move for the France international in last month's January transfer window, but Diego Simeone's side were able to hang on to the 23-year-old.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Despite missing out on the Frenchman in January, Hoeness admitted Bayern's need for a centre-back will likely see them make another approach at the end of the current season.

He said (as quoted by Marca): "We definitely have to do something at centre-back.

"I imagine if given the chance, we'd pay the release clause. We've saved up; we're well prepared for the summer.



"Our sporting director has everything under control. He is, after all, a world champion."

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages





The Bayern president also revealed that the decision to make the signing of Real Madrid loanee James Rodriguez permanent, would be up to the club's manager Niko Kovac.

Hoeness told Sport1: "It depends very much on whether Niko Kovac says: 'I want to keep him'.





“If he says, 'he's a great player but won't play regularly under me', then we can't pay the transfer fee.

“It all depends on what we want. We have an option that we can choose to take up or not. If we choose to do so, he'll stay.”