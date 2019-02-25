Conor Coady Insists Wolves Need to Keep 'Brilliant' Raul Jimenez at the Club

Wolves captain Conor Coady says that star striker Raul Jimenez has to stay at the Molineux, after the Mexican’s equalising penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Jimenez, who joined at Wolves in an initial loan deal from Benfica, has become a crucial member of the Wolverhampton club’s rise up the Premier League table, scoring on 12 occasions this season.

The Mexican is the top scorer for Wolves this campaign, and the striker's value has not gone unnoticed with captain Coady requesting his stay at the Molineux, as quoted by the Express and Star.

"He's been huge for us. He's a brilliant footballer and at the same time he's a fantastic person, he's fitted into the changing room seamlessly," Coady said.

"He's come and you'd think he'd been here for years, you really would. He's a fantastic character to have around and you see how confident he is on the pitch at the minute, it's an absolute pleasure to play with him. Long may it continue for Wolves. We want to keep him here for many, many years.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"The decision's up to him and the two clubs but he's a fantastic footballer and a pleasure to have at this club.

"You've got to be (on at him to stay)! It's his decision at the end of the day. The two clubs will come to a decision, we want him here."

Jimenez struggled at Benfica, scoring just 18 times across three seasons, but has found a new lease on life at Wolves under Nuno Espirito Santo and could see his loan deal become permanent in the summer for a previously agreed-upon fee of £30m.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

With Wolves already hitting the much-desired 40 point mark for Premier League survival, the next target is Europa League qualification and they will be looking to Jimenez to fire them into European competition.

However, with a return to Benfica still a possibility and top clubs around the world closely watching, it could be a nervous wait for Wolves to see if their most reliable source of goals will still be playing in gold come August.