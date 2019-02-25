Marco Silva Reacts to Everton Paying £4m Compensation Fee to Watford

Everton manager Marco Silva has responded to the news that Everton have paid Watford the £4m compensation fee for allegedly tapping up the Portuguese tactician during his tenure at Vicarage Road by claiming it shows the club believes in him.

Silva has been under pressure of late, with five losses from his last six games, but the club were still happy to pay the fee in question, keen to not let it reach an inquiry which could've lead to a points deduction if they were found guilty.

Marco Silva on the £4m resolution between EFC & Watford.

“I don’t have to react. I am here to manage the team. Our board, owner & chairman take those decisions. I don’t have any comments at all. I have to justify my job every day. I am here because the club believe in me.” — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) February 25, 2019

As reported by Telegraph journalist Chris Bascombe on Twitter, when asked about the affair involving his former side, Silva declared: “I don’t have to react. I am here to manage the team. Our board, owner & chairman take those decisions."



But, while refusing to delve further into the incident, he did claim it showed the club's persisting belief in him, citing: "I don’t have any comments at all. I have to justify my job every day. I am here because the club believe in me.”

Plenty of questions have been asked of the 41-year-old's tactics of late, and this came to a head when Silva was speaking to the press ahead of his side's clash with Cardiff on Tuesday night.

After reiterating his desire to stick with his current system, one journalist questioned whether this meant he was happy with how things of being as of late at Everton and, as quoted by SB Nation, Silva was none too happy.

"Did you listen? I’m not saying I’m happy," Silva snapped.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

“You ask me if I will be changing something radical and I say to you no. But, as I said before, I’m not happy with the last result. I don’t understand why you are using the word happy, because I don’t use the word happy. I said before I was not happy with the result and you are saying the opposite. But to change something radical? No, I answer to you again, no."

He continued: “We don’t have to change nothing, I’m not happy with last results or position but everything is open for us and we don’t have to change what was our goal at the start of the season. We have to look at each match as a final for us, playing with confidence is main thing for us now.”