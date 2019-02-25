Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been charged by the FA for alleged improper conduct, after angrily confronting referee Mike Dean following Spurs' 2-1 defeat to Burnley at the weekend.

Frustrations were high in the Spurs camp after conceding an 83rd-minute strike to Ashley Barnes after the returning Harry Kane had cancelled out Chris Wood's opener, with the defeat leaving a huge dent in the London side's title aspirations.

The manager, usually a cool-header figure, opted to vent his frustrations at main official Mike Dean, and admitted after the match that he crossed a line with his reaction.

That's a view corroborated by the FA, who issued a statement on Monday which read: "Mauricio Pochettino has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3 following the game against Burnley on Saturday [23 February 2019].

"It is alleged the Tottenham Hotspur manager’s language and/or behaviour at the end of the fixture – both on the pitch and in or around the tunnel area – amounted to improper conduct.

"He has until 18:00 on 28 February 2019 to respond to the charge."

It's the first time since taking over at Spurs back in 2014 that the former Southampton manager has been charged by the FA for his conduct, but he could now be facing a fine or a touchline ban pending a disciplinary hearing or the outcome of any potential appeal.