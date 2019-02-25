American soccer phenom Olivia Moultrie turned pro on Monday. The 13-year-old U.S. youth national team player appeared in Nike's newest "Just Do it" ad on Sunday during ABC's broadcast of the Oscars and has signed with talent agency Wasserman Media Group.

Moultrie has an additional Nike advertisement of her own that debuted in July, and she's signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Nike, according to the New York Times.

At just 11, Moultrie accepted a scholarship offer from North Carolina in Dec. 2017, one that she'll no longer be able to put to use after losing her collegiate eligibility. Last year, Moultrie reportedly trained with European powers Bayern Munich, Olympique Lyon and PSG, though it's unclear what her future in pro soccer holds. She's too young to sign overseas due to FIFA rules, and it's unclear how she would be able to be allocated within NWSL should she sign with the U.S. league.

Moultrie won the 2018 CONCACAF Girls' U-15 Championship with the U.S. in August of last year.