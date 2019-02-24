Watch: Serena Williams Narrates Inspiring Nike 'Just Do It' Ad to Air During Oscars

DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

Serena Williams narrates a new Nike ad featuring many trailblazing female athletes.

By Jenna West
February 24, 2019

Serena Williams will have a prominent role in the Sunday night's Oscars broadcast both on the stage and during a commercial break.

Nike's new "Just Do It" features several prominent female athletes including Williams, who also serves as the narrator in the commercial. The spot, which is called "Dream Crazier," will air during the 91st Academy Awards broadcast on Sunday night.

Several trailblazing female athletes like Williams, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad and many others are included in the ad.

"If we show emotion, we’re called dramatic," Williams says in the ad. "If we want to play against men, we’re nuts. And if we dream of equal opportunity, we’re delusional. When we stand for something, we’re unhinged. When we’re too good, there’s something wrong with us. And if we get angry, we’re hysterical, irrational, or just being crazy.

"But a woman running a marathon was crazy. A woman boxing was crazy. A woman dunking, crazy. Coaching an NBA team, crazy. A woman competing in a hijab, changing her sport, landing a double-cork 1080, or winning 23 grand slams, having a baby, and then coming back for more, crazy, crazy, crazy, and crazy.

"So if they want to call you crazy, fine. Show them what crazy can do."

Check out the inspiring ad for yourself.

Williams will also present the film "A Star is Born" during the Oscars.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message