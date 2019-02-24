Serena Williams will have a prominent role in the Sunday night's Oscars broadcast both on the stage and during a commercial break.

Nike's new "Just Do It" features several prominent female athletes including Williams, who also serves as the narrator in the commercial. The spot, which is called "Dream Crazier," will air during the 91st Academy Awards broadcast on Sunday night.

Several trailblazing female athletes like Williams, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad and many others are included in the ad.

"If we show emotion, we’re called dramatic," Williams says in the ad. "If we want to play against men, we’re nuts. And if we dream of equal opportunity, we’re delusional. When we stand for something, we’re unhinged. When we’re too good, there’s something wrong with us. And if we get angry, we’re hysterical, irrational, or just being crazy. "But a woman running a marathon was crazy. A woman boxing was crazy. A woman dunking, crazy. Coaching an NBA team, crazy. A woman competing in a hijab, changing her sport, landing a double-cork 1080, or winning 23 grand slams, having a baby, and then coming back for more, crazy, crazy, crazy, and crazy. "So if they want to call you crazy, fine. Show them what crazy can do."

Check out the inspiring ad for yourself.

Williams will also present the film "A Star is Born" during the Oscars.