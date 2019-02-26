Barcelona Handed Major Injury Boost Ahead of Crucial Double Clasico Week

By 90Min
February 26, 2019

Samuel Umtiti will be ready to play for Barcelona in Wednesday night's Copa del Rey Clasico against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, having come through his first match in three months with no setbacks. 

Umtiti played the full 90 minutes against Sevilla on Saturday, nearly three months to the day since his last appearance for the club – and almost a full five months since the game before that, after being dogged by a persistent knee injury. 

The France international underwent 'conservative' treatment on the issue for a number of months, with some at the club pushing for him to undergo surgery to ensure a full recovery and clear timescale. 

However, AS report that Umtiti is finally back to full strength, training in full on Monday after Saturday afternoon's test in Andalusia. That news will be a major boost to manager Ernesto Valverde, who will have hard choices to make when choosing his lineups for two crucial fixtures against Real Madrid this week. 

Wednesday night sees Barça go to the Bernabeu for the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi final, after the first leg at Camp Nou was drawn 1-1 – leaving Santiago Solari's men with a slight advantage on away goals. 

Just three days will pass before the two sides meet again on Saturday, once again in Madrid, in the league. Defeat for Valverde's men in that match could open the door for a late-developing title race, leaving Atletico Madrid with a chance to close the gap at the top to four points, with Real a point further back.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message