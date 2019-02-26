England Women vs Brazil Women: Phil Neville's Best Available Lionesses Lineup

England take on Brazil in their first match of the SheBelieves tournament in the USA on Wednesday, as Phil Neville's look to make a statement over their 2019 World Cup winning credentials ahead of next summer's tournament.

The round-robin tournament will see the aforementioned sides also take on the USA and Japan, with the team who wins the most points being awarded the trophy next month.

The Lionesses walked their World Cup group, but slumped to a disappointing defeat to Sweden in their most recent match, and will be looking for a return to winning ways against the Canarinhas.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Carly Telford (GK): Neville is yet to decide on a first choice goalkeeper, but could opt to use the Chelsea stopper despite over the more experienced option of Karen Bardsley.

Lucy Bronze (RB): The Lyon right-back is an England mainstay, and will be certain to start against Brazil on Wednesday.

Steph Houghton (CB): Captaining the side, the Manchester City ace will make her 101st appearance for the Lionesses.

Gemma Bonner (CB): Houghton's City teammate was brought into the side to the injured Millie Bright, and could be given the nod to start the match.

Alex Greenwood (LB): The Manchester United left-back has been a popular choice of Neville's, and should just make the side over Demi Stokes.

Midfielders

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Isobel Christiansen (CM): With Jill Scott missing the tournament to boost her fitness levels, the Lyon livewire will look to be the beating heart of England's midfield.

Karen Carney (CM): The versatile Chelsea midfielder has an astonishing 135 caps, and her experience will prove invaluable in the engine room of the Lionesses' midfield.

Nikita Parris (AMR): If there's one player who is going to burst onto the international scene at the World Cup, it's Nikita Parris, who has fired home 15 goals and made five assists for City so far this season.

Fran Kirby (AMC): Another shining light in the England side, Kirby has the ability to change her side's fortunes in the blink of an eye, and is a dead cert to start in the attacking midfield position.

Beth Mead (AML): The Arsenal ace is capable of playing on either flank, and she'll give the team the threat of potent pace going forward against Brazil.

Forwards

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Toni Duggan (ST): The tenacious forward has thrived since making the big move to join Barcelona in 2017, and could lead the line for England on Wednesday.