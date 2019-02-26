Lazio 0-0 Milan: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Coppa Italia Semi Final First Leg Ends Goalless

By 90Min
February 26, 2019

Lazio and Milan played out a scoreless draw in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday night, meaning that the return leg at San Siro in just under two months time will be a blank slate in deciding which side progresses to the final.


The two sides met at same stage of the competition last season, with both games ending goalless. This game in that case seemed rather reminiscent. 

Lazio had the better of the first half chances, despite Milan controlling the majority of possession, with Ciro Immobile missing the pick of their opportunities, scuffing a rebound wide from just inside the box.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Lazio continued to threaten the Milan goal in the second period, with Gattuso's side struggling to mount any real chances to threaten Thomas Strakosha in the Lazio goal. It will be Gattuso however who will be the happiest of the managers, with Milan carrying a 0-0 scoreline back to San Siro.

Here is our breakdown of the clash at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Lazio


Player Ratings


Starting XI: Strakosha (6), Patric (7), Acerbi (7), Bastos (6), Romulo (7), Parolo (5), Lucas (6), Milinkovic-Savic (6), Lulic (6), Correa (8), Immobile (5)


Substitutes: Luis Alberto (6), Caicedo (6), Marusic (N/A)

Milan


Key Talking Point


The Rossoneri came into the game undefeated in their last eight matches, and you can see why. Milan took control of the game from the first whistle, with Franck Kessie, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Lucas Paqueta dominating the centre of the pitch. Losing Kessie to injury during the first half brought Lazio into the match. 

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Lazio gained even more momentum into the second half, which makes a point for Milan look like a decent result, despite their terrific form and Lazio currently having several injury problems.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Donnarumma (6), Laxalt (7), Romagnoli (6), Musacchio (6), Calabria (6), Lucas Paqueta (7), Bakayoko (7*), Kessie (7), Borini (6), Suso (5), Piatek (6)

Substitutes: Calhanoglu (5), Castillejo (5), Biglia (N/A)

Star Man - Tiemoue Bakayoko


Bakayoko is finding his feet in Milan, finally showing the promise which persuaded Chelsea to sign him from AS Monaco after he played a huge part in winning Ligue 1 at the principality club.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Strong, composed and technically excellent, Bakayoko orchestrated the play well when Milan had the ball, and constantly battled and fought when they were under pressure. 

Looking Ahead

AC Milan will hope to continue their terrific league form of late as they take on 11th placed Sassuolo at the San Siro on Saturday. 

Lazio, on the otherhand, have the hugely significant Rome derby to contend with on Saturday night against bitter local rivals Roma in Serie A.

