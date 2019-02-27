Real Madrid & Barcelona Prepare Bids for Breakout La Liga Star Giovani Lo Celso

Real Madrid will go toe to toe with Barcelona this summer in the race to sign on-loan Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

The Argentina international moved to the Benito Villamarín after failing to break into Paris Saint-Germain's first team, and the Spanish club will take up their €25m option to bring Lo Celso to Andalusia on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

But Real Madrid and Barcelona want to raid Real Betis this summer for Lo Celso, with El Confidencial (via Mundo Deportivo) reporting that both clubs have prepared lucrative offers to convince Quique Setién's side of a sale.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Barcelona have made it clear that they are prepared to offer promising defender Juan Miranda in any deal for the 22-year-old midfielder, as they are aware of Real Madrid's interest in the current first team left back Junior Firpo.





However, Los Blancos are looking to go one better that the Catalan giants and want to combine deals for Lo Celso and defensive target Junior.

There is believed to be an agreement already in place for Junior to move to the Santiago Bernabéu which will also see Theo Hernández and Achraf Hakimi, both currently out on loan at Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund respectively, move in the other direction.

But Real Madrid will also offer up fringe striker Mariano Díaz as well as up to €30m to include Lo Celso in a deal at the end of the season.





The Paris Saint-Germain star has made 32 appearances across all competitions for Real Betis this season whilst on loan, scoring 12 goals and claiming four assists.

His most impressive performances have come in this season's Europa League, where Béticos qualified from their group unbeaten before being dumped out of the competition by a revitalised Stade Rennais.