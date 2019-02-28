Conor Coady Claims Wolves Have Adapted to Premier League Life Ahead of Cardiff Clash

Wolves captain Conor Coady has claimed his side learned a valuable lesson after their defeat at Cardiff in November ahead of this weekend's Premier League clash between the two sides.

The 26-year-old insists Wolves have adapted to Premier League life since the 2-1 defeat earlier in the season, which was only the Bluebirds' third win of the campaign.

Wolves currently lie seventh in their first season back in the top flight, while their opponents this weekend and fellow promoted side sit in the bottom three.

Speaking to Wolves' official website, he said: “It was a disappointment, but we knew how tough it was going to be going there. We’ve learnt from that, because we were on a bad little run, but we listened to the manager and at the time we came out of it.

"We adapted a few things in term of formation and how we wanted to play, and we’ve come out of it by listening to the manager as much as we possibly could."

He added: “We’ll look at that game from when we played them earlier in the season, but it’s different now, we’ve adapted a few things and we can’t wait for it.”

Coady has been an ever-present for the Black Country club this season, impressing so much that his name has been mentioned for an England call-up, but his side will be looking to bounce back at Molineux following their 1-0 defeat to bottom-club Huddersfield Town.

He said: "I’ve played against a lot of the Cardiff boys before and they’re fantastic players. What they’ve done, getting promoted last year, and doing what they’ve done so far this year, has been really good.

“They’ve got a brilliant manager who has them playing a certain way, which is really tough to play against and you have to prepare right against them because they can cause you trouble.

“We’ve looked at them, we’re prepared, we’ll make sure we’ll do it right, and we’re going in to Saturday looking forward to the game.”