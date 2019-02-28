Cristiano Ronaldo Given All Clear to Return to Training by Juventus Ahead of Napoli Clash

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is in contention to feature for the Serie A leaders at the weekend against Napoli despite suffering a knock to the ankle last Sunday.

I Bianconeri beat Bologna 1-0 last week to maintain their 13-point lead at the top of the standings, yet the victory was overshadowed by the injury picked up by the 34-year-old star.



However, after undergoing medical tests on Wednesday, Ronaldo was given the all clear to make his return to full first-team training after scans revealed that he had not suffered any significant damage to his ankle.

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

A club statement provided by Juventus, as quoted by Goal, has revealed the latest surrounding both the Portuguese international and winger Douglas Costa's fitness, outlining that: "Both Douglas Costa and Cristiano Ronaldo trained separately from the group.

"For CR7, check-ups have been scheduled for today and tomorrow following a knock to his left ankle during the game against Bologna."

Although Ronaldo's return to training is positive news for I Bianconeri, it is unlikely that he will be forced back into action by manager Massimiliano Allegri, especially with his side well clear of second-placed Napoli.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

However, if the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is deemed fit for Sunday's showdown with the Partenopei at the Stadio San Paolo, he could all-but secure his first Serie A title by playing his part in sealing all three points, which would move Juventus 16 points clear of their nearest rivals.



Since moving to Turin from Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer, Ronaldo has enjoyed a successful debut season in Italy, scoring 21 goals and providing 12 assists in all competitions.

However, the Portugal International's hopes of winning a fourth consecutive Champions League title suffered a huge blow earlier this month as his side lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last 16 tie at the Wanda Metropolitano, leaving them with an almighty task to progress to the quarter finals of the competition.