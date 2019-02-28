Man City Announce New Long-Term Partnership & Kit Deal With PUMA Worth a Reported £650m

By 90Min
February 28, 2019

Manchester City have formally announced the signing of a 'long-term partnership' with PUMA, a long rumoured deal that will see Nike replaced as the club's kit suppliers from July 2019.

The deal has been agreed with the City Football Group, which means City's sister clubs around the world - Melbourne City, Girona, Club Atletico Torque and Sichuan Jiuniu - will all be donning Puma gear as of next season. All men's, women's and youth teams at each club are included.

"This announcement marks the start of an exciting new chapter for City Football Group," CFG chief executive Ferran Soriano said.

"Our relationship with PUMA, covering five City Football Group clubs across four continents, will reset the model for sports partnerships on a truly global scale whilst being locally relevant and authentic for fans around the world. PUMA share our vision for challenging expectations, and we are looking forward to what we believe will be a ground-breaking partnership."

Reported to be worth between £600m to £650m over 10 years, Puma chief executive Bjørn Gulden confirmed that this is the German brand's largest ever deal, 'both in scope and ambition'.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"We are very excited to partner with City Football Group, whose success, ambition and drive for innovation has seen them setting new standards, on and off the field. We look forward to building the most innovative partnership in football by redefining the sports partnership model both on and off the pitch," he added.

"We want to maximise on-field performance as well as football culture, in areas such as music, gaming and fashion to connect and inspire the fanbase of each team."

Puma already have individual sponsorship deals with City stars Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Vincent Kompany, while Nikita Parris, Caroline Weir and Pauline Bremer from the club's thriving women's team are also aligned with the brand.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Only New York City, who are subject to a league-wide MLS deal with adidas, and Yokohama F. Marinos, who CFG own a minority stake in, will be excluded from the partnership.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message