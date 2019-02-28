Man City Announce New Long-Term Partnership & Kit Deal With PUMA Worth a Reported £650m

Manchester City have formally announced the signing of a 'long-term partnership' with PUMA, a long rumoured deal that will see Nike replaced as the club's kit suppliers from July 2019.

The deal has been agreed with the City Football Group, which means City's sister clubs around the world - Melbourne City, Girona, Club Atletico Torque and Sichuan Jiuniu - will all be donning Puma gear as of next season. All men's, women's and youth teams at each club are included.

PUMA and City Football Group have signed a global long-term partnership, which will see PUMA supply Manchester City, as well as sister clubs in Australia, Spain, Uruguay and China.



READ MORE: https://t.co/zIRHfUwJAs pic.twitter.com/tO7d9kB1lm — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 28, 2019

"This announcement marks the start of an exciting new chapter for City Football Group," CFG chief executive Ferran Soriano said.

"Our relationship with PUMA, covering five City Football Group clubs across four continents, will reset the model for sports partnerships on a truly global scale whilst being locally relevant and authentic for fans around the world. PUMA share our vision for challenging expectations, and we are looking forward to what we believe will be a ground-breaking partnership."

Reported to be worth between £600m to £650m over 10 years, Puma chief executive Bjørn Gulden confirmed that this is the German brand's largest ever deal, 'both in scope and ambition'.

"We are very excited to partner with City Football Group, whose success, ambition and drive for innovation has seen them setting new standards, on and off the field. We look forward to building the most innovative partnership in football by redefining the sports partnership model both on and off the pitch," he added.

"We want to maximise on-field performance as well as football culture, in areas such as music, gaming and fashion to connect and inspire the fanbase of each team."

Puma already have individual sponsorship deals with City stars Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Vincent Kompany, while Nikita Parris, Caroline Weir and Pauline Bremer from the club's thriving women's team are also aligned with the brand.

Only New York City, who are subject to a league-wide MLS deal with adidas, and Yokohama F. Marinos, who CFG own a minority stake in, will be excluded from the partnership.