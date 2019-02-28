Milan Place High Price Tag on Out of Favour Striker Patrick Cutrone Amid Torino Interest

By 90Min
February 28, 2019

Milan have set the asking price for 20-year-old starlet Patrick Cutrone at €30m, with Torino reportedly showing serious interest in the striker.

Cutrone's Serie A minutes have been limited this season due to the arrivals of first Gonzalo Higuain and now Krzysztof Piatek, and the academy graduate is reportedly attracting interest from Serie A club Torino, while Spurs have previously monitored his interest.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

According to Italian newspaper Corrierre della Sera as reported by Football Italia, Torino are big admirers of the young Italian and Milan have responded by putting a hefty price tag on his shoulders.

However, Il Toro and Spurs may find Cutrone's €1.2m salary to be a stumbling block in their attempt to lure their target away from San Siro. In addition, Cutrone's teammate and fellow academy graduate Davide Calabria has urged to stay in Milan and fight for his place.

He told Sky Italia: “He’s 20, he has to stay calm. Piatek’s doing very well. It’s hard to put him on the bench right now."

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Since arriving from Genoa for €35m, Piatek has been on fire with seven goals in seven games, while Cutrone is without a goal since January 12, but interest is growing in the striker whose path has been continuously blocked this season.


However, Calabria believes there is still a place for the 20-year-old at I Rossoneri, added: "Patrick’s won us many points, so his time will come. He has to only think about working, although he’s working even harder than he did before.”

Patrick Cutrone

Milan go into the weekend's fixtures in fourth place as they prepare to face Sassuolo in Serie A on Saturday, with Cutrone expected to be named as a substitute for the 17th time this season.

