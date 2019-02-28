Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Names Man Utd Legend as Template for Wednesday Night Debutant James Garner

Manchester United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised his side's 'great away win' following their 3-1 win at Selhurst Park against a resurgent Crystal Palace side.

A brace from Romelu Lukaku handed the Red Devils a healthy advantage before Palace defender Joel Ward headed home to reduce the arrears, setting up a nervy final 25 minutes.

Despite some late pressure from the hosts, it was United who wrapped up victory with minutes to play as Ashley Young netted his second goal of the season following a swift counter.

Solskjaer was quick to praise his striker's return to a central role – and the work he had put in off the pitch and out of position to make it happen, telling BBC Sport: "Lukaku had two good goals and his link-up play was very good too.





"He is working hard in training and has been playing well. He's had to play wide for me and had many defensive duties so I'm happy for him playing as a No. 9. It's always good to see players taking their chance. That's what it's about at this club, when you get your chance, grab it."

8⃣ consecutive away wins for #MUFC. A new club record.



United 🔴 pic.twitter.com/LjC2CY42DK — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 27, 2019

The Red Devils currently have an extensive injury list, with as many as nine first-team players sidelined, which led to a first Premier League appearance for teenage midfielder James Garner – who Solskjaer predicted great things for after the full time whistle blew.

Quoted by the Mirror after the match, Solskjaer said: "He has a great future. He's in the same mould as Michael Carrick. It puts pressure on him to be compared to Carrick, but that is what it’s like to be at Man Utd."

The three points keep up the pressure on both Chelsea and Arsenal - who both secured respective victories on Wednesday – to achieve a top-four finish in the Premier League, securing all-important Champions League qualification.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

United are next in action on Saturday as they welcome Southampton to Old Trafford.