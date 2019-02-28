Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Names Man Utd Legend as Template for Wednesday Night Debutant James Garner

By 90Min
February 28, 2019

Manchester United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised his side's 'great away win' following their 3-1 win at Selhurst Park against a resurgent Crystal Palace side. 

A brace from Romelu Lukaku handed the Red Devils a healthy advantage before Palace defender Joel Ward headed home to reduce the arrears, setting up a nervy final 25 minutes. 

Despite some late pressure from the hosts, it was United who wrapped up victory with minutes to play as Ashley Young netted his second goal of the season following a swift counter. 

Solskjaer was quick to praise his striker's return to a central role – and the work he had put in off the pitch and out of position to make it happen, telling BBC Sport"Lukaku had two good goals and his link-up play was very good too. 


"He is working hard in training and has been playing well. He's had to play wide for me and had many defensive duties so I'm happy for him playing as a No. 9. It's always good to see players taking their chance. That's what it's about at this club, when you get your chance, grab it."

The Red Devils currently have an extensive injury list, with as many as nine first-team players sidelined, which led to a first Premier League appearance for teenage midfielder James Garner – who Solskjaer predicted great things for after the full time whistle blew. 

Quoted by the Mirror after the match, Solskjaer said: "He has a great future. He's in the same mould as Michael Carrick. It puts pressure on him to be compared to Carrick, but that is what it’s like to be at Man Utd."

The three points keep up the pressure on both Chelsea and Arsenal - who both secured respective victories on Wednesday – to achieve a top-four finish in the Premier League, securing all-important Champions League qualification. 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

United are next in action on Saturday as they welcome Southampton to Old Trafford. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message