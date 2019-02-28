Willy Caballero Reveals How Chelsea Number One Kepa Arrizabalaga Reacted to Being Dropped

By 90Min
February 28, 2019

Chelsea's second choice goalkeeper Willy Caballero has revealed how Kepa Arrizabalaga reacted ahead of Wednesday night's crucial Premier League win over Tottenham, after the Spaniard was dropped following his behaviour in last weekend's Carabao Cup final.

Kepa made headlines around the world when he refused to be substituted by manager Maurizio Sarri on Sunday. The goalkeeper apologised and was fined and Sarri later declared the situation over, but Kepa still found himself pulled from the lineup for the first time this season.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

According to the veteran Caballero, who kept a clean sheet in the 2-0 victory, Kepa has now learned his lesson and was supportive of his replacement in the build-up to the game.

"A clean sheet and to play for me is a satisfaction," the understudy told BT Sport afterwards.

"We spoke about what happened the other day. The good news is that it doesn't matter what happened. We are ready. Kepa was fantastic today supporting me. He's learned, we learned, and we are improving as a team," he added.

Despite missing out against Spurs, it appears that Kepa will now be brought back in from the cold and will be back in his usual role within the next game or two.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"Now I think we have to stop. Kepa will be from tomorrow with us. I don't know in the next match if he will be on the pitch or not. But in the next one or two, of course," Sarri explained.

Chelsea face a west London derby away against relegation-threatened Fulham on Sunday, before hosting Dynamo Kyiv in the first leg of a Europa League last 16 tie the following Thursday. After that, Wolves are the visitors to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on March 10th.

