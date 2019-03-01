Former Leicester Manager Warns Brendan Rodgers of Dangers of Quitting Celtic for Foxes

Ian Holloway has issued a stark warning to incoming Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers after the Northern Irishman's decision to leave Celtic.

Holloway himself left a job mid-season to join the Foxes, switching Plymouth Argyle for the King Power Stadium in 2007 and claimed Rodgers is mistaken in making the change mid-season, having been on course to deliver a third straight treble to the Celtic Park faithful.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

However, his head was turned by the Foxes when they approached him to fill the vacancy left by Claude Puel, the Frenchman being dismissed after failing to record a single win this calendar year.

"I left Plymouth and went to Leicester with a third of the season left,” Holloway told talkSPORT. "I shouldn’t have left. I thought it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. We got relegated. I wouldn’t have done it again, I really regret it. It was wrong."

He endured a torrid spell at the helm of the Foxes, and hinted that Rodgers may be set for a similar experience, adding: "You’ve got to think about leaving and you should leave with dignity. Brendan is going to have to live with that."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Many Celtic fans were aggrieved by the quickfire nature of the decision, which leaves their side in an uncertain position at a pivotal moment of the season. They are clearly not the only ones with strong opinions on the matter, with Holloway suggesting the new Leicester boss may come to rue his haste.

"I didn’t anticipate the hatred I would get. I didn’t think it would stir that up", he added. "Brendan, I thought he would have been sought after, after the treble treble with Celtic, I hope he doesn’t regret it. Why wouldn’t Chelsea have come in for him in the summer?"