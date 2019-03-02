LA Galaxy Unveil David Beckham Statue Ahead of Season Opener

Beckham helped the Galaxy capture two MLS Cups and two Supporters' Shields during his tenure in Los Angeles.

By Kaelen Jones
March 02, 2019

The LA Galaxy unveiled a statue commemorating David Beckham at Dignity Health Sports Park ahead of the club's season opener against Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Beckham joined the Galaxy in 2007 and played for the MLS side until 2012. He helped the Galaxy capture two MLS Cups and two Supporters' Shields during his tenure, starring on a team that also featured Landon Donovan and Robbie Keane. He is part of the ownership group bringing MLS to Miami, with Inter Miami CF set for a 2020 unveiling, but a likeness of the player was unveiled first, as the Galaxy honored Beckham for his contributions and role in growing the game in the USA. 

“David helped transform this league and the sport in the United States," Galaxy president Chris Klein said in a statement. "He has played an important role in making the LA Galaxy the league’s most iconic brand and most successful club. This honor is well deserved. David will forever be a part of the fabric of Major League Soccer and the LA Galaxy.”

The statue was created by Julie and Omri Amrany, who have also made sculptures for Michael Jordan in Chicago, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Los Angeles, and Gordie Howe in Detroit.

News of the statue's unveiling arrived in February, when Galaxy season-ticket holders were alerted via mailed packaging.

Beckham is believed to be the first player in league history to have a club erect a statue in his honor. It is positioned near the main entrance of the stadium.

Beckham was the first player to ever be signed via MLS's Designated Player Rule, marking a transformation in the way star players came to the league. 

“The LA Galaxy are a very special club to me, so to receive this honor is incredible and very humbling,” Beckham said. “Personally, I will always be eternally grateful for the amazing welcome the club, the fans and the city of Los Angeles gave me and my family from the minute we first arrived. My time playing and the friends we made during that period are so important to me - and Los Angeles, in so many ways, will always feel like a home to us.

"The LA Galaxy is a club whose leaders and fans have done so much for soccer in the USA, so to be part of this club’s great history is a privilege and something that makes me and my family very proud.”

