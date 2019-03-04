8 Premier League Clubs Who Have Had 3 Managers or More in a Season

This season has been kind to few involved with Fulham. Poor form has seen both Slavisa Jokanovic and Claudio Ranieri relieved of their duties as first-team manager, with Scott Parker given control of the side going forward.

Having three managers in a season sounds like a recipe for disaster. However, it is not an isolated incident.

Here are eight Premier League sides who employed three or more managers across one season.

Crystal Palace (1997/98)

After signing legendary midfielder Attilio Lombardo, the 1997/98 season was supposed to be a great year for Crystal Palace, but it ended up as an utter disaster.

Steve Coppell's side were comfortably mid-table in the first half of the season, but results quickly worsened and the Eagles found themselves in a relegation battle. Coppell ultimately left to take up a role in the club's hierarchy, and he was replaced by joint player-managers Lombardo and Tomas Brolin.

However, the two were unable to save the side, and were ultimately replaced by Ray Lewington, who led the side as they finished bottom of the league, in what was a disastrous campaign.

Leicester City (2001/02)

Things could have hardly got off to a worse start for Leicester City in the 2001/02 season. Several poor results saw manager Peter Taylor sacked in September, with Dave Bassett coming in to take control of the team a few weeks later.

However, Bassett's side suffered through a four-month period without a win, and he was eventually replaced by Micky Adams as Bassett took up a new role behind the scenes.

The Foxes won just five matches all season, and unsurprisingly suffered relegation to the second tier.

Sunderland (2002/03)

The 2002/03 Sunderland side recorded just 19 points in the entire season, which speaks volumes of their troubles throughout the campaign.

Poor performances during the previous season did not help manager Peter Reid, who was relieved of his duties in October. Howard Wilkinson came in to replace him, but could only watch on as Sunderland continued to lose matches.

In a desperate attempt to survive, Wilkinson was replaced by Mick McCarthy in March, but McCarthy lost every game as Sunderland slumped to relegation.

Southampton (2004/05)





Paul Sturrock managed Southampton for just two matches in the 2004/05 season, but poor performances during the previous season led to Sturrock leaving the club in August.

He was replaced by Steve Wigley, who could not turn the Saints' fortunes around before being sacked in December. The club managed to lure Harry Redknapp from rivals Portsmouth, and the legendary manager did a remarkable job improving the team.

However, it simply was not enough. Victory over Manchester United on the final day of the season would have saved Southampton, but they fell to a 2-1 loss and suffered a disappointing relegation.

Portsmouth (2008/09)

After an impressive return to the club, Redknapp left Portsmouth in 2008 to join Tottenham Hotspur. He was replaced by Redknapp's assistant, Tony Adams.

Adams' time at the club was short-lived, as he managed just 16 games in charge. Portsmouth picked up a total of ten points during Adams' reign, and he was ultimately replaced by Paul Hart.

Hart was initially given the job for a solitary game in February, but a good performance saw Hart given the job for the remainder of the season. The club finished 14th in the league, justifying their decision to part ways with Adams.

Newcastle United (2008/09)

Newcastle United's managerial record during the 2008/09 season is an utter shambles. Kevin Keegan began the season in charge, but clashed with club officials before resigning in September, with Chris Hughton replacing him temporarily.

Joe Kinnear was the permanent replacement for Keegan, but fans were unimpressed. Kinnear's record with the team was disappointing, but he was hospitalised in February as a result of heart problems. Hughton took charge in Kinnear's absence, and the club ultimately decided to give him time to recover.

They brought in club icon Alan Shearer, but he was unable to prevent the Magpies from finishing 18th and succumbing to relegation.

Aston Villa (2015/16)

Few Aston Villa fans will want to remind you of the 2015/16 season. Tim Sherwood was put in charge of the team, but he led Villa to eight defeats in their opening ten games, before being relieved of his duties in October.

Former Lyon boss Remi Garde was lured to the club in November, and he earned an impressive 0-0 draw with Manchester City in his first game in charge. However, their form did not last, and Garde found himself out of a job in March.

Eric Black was the man tasked with keeping the team in the league, but he failed to do so. Black managed just one point from seven games as Villa finished bottom of the table.

Swansea City (2016/17)

After saving Swansea City from relegation in the previous season, it was hoped that Francesco Guidolin would be able to build a stronger side going forward. However, results in the 2016/17 season began poorly, and Guidolin was ultimately sacked in October, on the day of his 61st birthday.

American Bob Bradley was a surprise replacement for Guidolin, but many were unimpressed with the hiring. Swansea's American owners were accused of hiring Bradley purely based on his nationality, but he managed just 85 days in charge before Swansea decided they needed another change.

He was replaced by Paul Clement, who had been an assistant manager with the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Real Madrid in the past. It proved to be an inspired signing, as Clement recorded 26 points from 18 games which preserved their Premier League status for one more year.