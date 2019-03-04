Marco Silva Urges Everton Fans to Keep it Up After 'Fantastic Atmosphere' in Merseyside Derby

Everton manager Marco Silva has praised Everton's fans after they generated what he thought was a 'fantastic atmosphere' during the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday.

A hardly-fought contest finished 0-0 and, with few clear-cut chances being created, neither side was able to find a winner despite both teams tiring visibly as the game entered the final quarter.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

A draw for Everton means that they at least had the satisfaction of stopping their arch-rivals Liverpool from returning to the top of the Premier League, after Manchester City won at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Speaking to Sky Sports, via BBC Sport, Silva stated: "A tough match for both teams. The atmosphere in the stadium was fantastic. If you can repeat this then I am 100% sure that 20-30% our job is done. I know it is special match. Both teams wanted to win, they had a chance in the first half when we lost a ball through a mistake. Both teams had dangerous crosses but we were the better team in the second half.

"The fans can push our team to win, not just this game but any game. They were the 12th player on the pitch and I expect 80% of that in the next game here.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"We pressed more high in the second half and our team improved with the fresh players. We played more in the middle but we had to be aware of their counter-attack.

"What I wanted to give the fans was the three points but we gave them a good performance and desire. We showed a good attitude and they want to see that always."

After the draw, Everton now sit 10th in the Premier League table. They next travel north to St James' Park to take on Newcastle on 9 March.