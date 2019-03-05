Charlie Adam Refuses to Rule Out a Return to Former Club Blackpool

Charlie Adam has hinted he could one day return to Blackpool as a coach or manager, having spent two-and-a-half years with the club as a player during their spell in the Premier League.

Adam, now at Stoke City, became a club legend at Blackpool as he scored in the Championship playoff final to help the Seasiders reach the Premier League in 2010.

Since their relegation from the top flight after just one season in the division, and Adam's subsequent move to Liverpool, Blackpool have endured a turbulent decade

Adam was a part of the most the Blackpool team which beat Cardiff City in the Playoff final and scored in the game.

As quoted by Lancashire live, Adam declined to rule out a return: "No, absolutely not. Blackpool is where I felt I played my best football. If ever there was a manager’s capacity or a coaching capacity, you never know what the future brings. But ruling out a return? Absolutely not.





“I’m really looking forward to going back because it’s a long time since I’ve been there.

“My kids have never been there, and I look forward to taking them and showing them what we achieved. I’m hoping to catch a game between now and the end of the season and enjoy the atmosphere."

Blackpool are currently tenth in League One and have recently removed owner Owen Oyston from their board. They play Accrington Stanley tonight still with a slim chance of reaching the League One playoffs.

With the owners gone, Blackpool fans are set to return to Bloomfield Road and their could be around 11,000 fans at the stadium.