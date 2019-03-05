Filipe Luis Doubtful for Champions League Clash Against Juventus With Muscle Injury

Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis is a doubt for the Champions League second leg tie against Juventus after he was brought off with a leg injury in his side's 2-0 win over Real Sociedad.

Luis, who rejoined Atleti in 2015 from Chelsea, has made over 300 appearances for the team and was part of the title winning side in 2014, also reaching two Champions League finals with the club.

The potential absence of Luis comes as a big blow to Diego Simeone's side as they are now without their two natural left backs, with Lucas Hernandez also currently also on the sidelines with an injury.

Santiago Arias came on for the Brazilian at right back against Real Sociedad as Juanfran switched to the left and this is a strategy Simeone may choose to deploy again.

A statement on Atletico's official website reads: "Filipe Luis underwent an MRI scan at the Clínica Universidad de Navarra on Monday morning. The results revealed that our player suffers from a soleus muscle injury to his left leg.

"The Brazilian defender was substituted at half time on Sunday's league match against Real Sociedad at Anoeta. He is pending clinical evolution."

Atletico have a 2-0 lead on aggregate going into next Tuesday's game against Juventus, after Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin netted from set pieces to earn the Spanish side a crucial first leg lead.

Los Colchoneros are aiming to reach their first Champions League final since 2016, when they lost to Real Madrid on penalties after a goalless draw, while they are currently second in La Liga, seven points behind leaders Barcelona.