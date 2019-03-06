USA Midfielder Kenny Saief Signs With FC Cincinnati on Loan

Kenny Saief joins the expansion project in Cincinnati, leaving Belgium for MLS.

By Avi Creditor
March 06, 2019

FC Cincinnati's building process has continued with the acquisition of U.S. international midfielder Kenny Saief, on loan from Belgian power Anderlecht.

Saief, 25, figures to slot in on the left wing for manager Alan Koch, whose side fell to the Seattle Sounders 4-1 in its inaugural match in MLS. Saief has endured an uneven time since leaving Gent for Anderlecht, with injuries and a lack of playing time chopping away at his production, which had earned him U.S. recognition. He has scored just one goal in 34 appearances in all competitions with Anderlecht, that coming in a league game in January 2018. He had 15 goals in the previous four seasons with Gent. 

“We are excited to add a player of Kenny’s caliber to our team,” Koch said in a statement. “He is someone who comes to our club with significant top-tier experience. We look forward to welcoming Kenny to Cincinnati and integrating him within our group immediately.”

Saief has four caps with the USMNT over the last two years, with the most recent one coming off the bench in a November loss to England. He first appeared for the U.S. as a sub vs. Ghana prior to the 2017 Gold Cup, upon the completion of his one-time switch from Israel to the USA. He also started against Paraguay in March 2018 and vs. Colombia in October 2018.

Saief, despite his status as a U.S. international, was not among the players subjected to MLS's allocation order–reserved for select U.S. internationals, U.S. youth players and players returning to MLS after having previously been sold for a fee of over $500,000–for which FC Cincinnati sits in 24th and final position. FCC twice held the top spot and twice traded it to Toronto FC (along with $300,000 in allocation money), netting Nick Hagglund and a 2019 second-round SuperDraft pick.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message