Stoke City’s Saido Berahino Gets Parking Ticket While in Court for Drunk Driving Charge

Dave Howarth/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images

Saido Berahino’s bad day got worse. 

By Dan Gartland
March 06, 2019

Stoke City striker Saido Berahino was already having a bad day, and then it got worse. 

Berahino appeared in a London court on Wednesday morning to plead not guilty to a drunk driving charge stemming from a Feb. 18 arrest. (His defense is that he needed to drive away to escape a gang of armed robbers who stole his watch.)

But his troubles didn’t stop there. Upon exiting the courthouse, Berahino discovered that his custom-painted Mercedes-Benz AMG-GT Coupe (retail price: $147,300) had been issued a parking ticket. 

Berahino was already in a bad mood before the ticket, cursing out the gaggle of journalists who had assembled to document his court appearance. 

After exiting his illegal parking space, Berahino revved the engine and sped away. 

Hopefully he didn’t also get popped for speeding on his way back to Stoke.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message