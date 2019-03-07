Chelsea vs. Dynamo Kiev Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Europa League

How to watch Chelsea and Dynamo Kiev in the first leg of a Europa League round of 16 on Thursday, March 7.

By Kaelen Jones
March 07, 2019

Chelsea hosts Dynamo Kiev in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday. Kickoff from Stamford Bridge is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Chelsea reached the round of 16 after defeating Malmo 5–1 on aggregate in the previous round. The Blues are currently sixth in the Premier League table, but appear to have shaken off poor form to win each of their past two contests. Chelsea most recently topped rival Fulham 2–1 in a London derby behind goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Jorginho.

Dynamo Kiev advanced to the round of 16 after beating Olympiakos 3–2 on aggregate. The Ukranian Premier League side is currently second in its league table, trailing first-place Shakhtar Donetsk by seven points. Dynamo Kiev has won each of its past three matches across all competitions, including its most recent result, a 2–1 win over Desna.

Here's how to watch Thursday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: UniMás

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

