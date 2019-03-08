Equal pay for equal play is Adidas' motto for this year's FIFA Women's World Cup. The sportswear giant announced Friday that all athletes on the winning team of this year's tournament will receive a bonus payout equal to that of their male counterparts.

"Today we are announcing that all adidas athletes on the winning 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup team will receive the same performance bonus payout as their male peers," Adidas Executive Board Member Eric Liedtke said in a statement Friday.

The announcement came on International Women's Day and on the heels of the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. women's national team against the United States Soccer Federation in a fight over pay equity and working conditions.

According to court documents released Friday, all 28 members of the USWNT world championship team accused U.S. Soccer of years of "institutionalized gender discrimination," highlighting not just pay but also issues like medical treatment and transportation.