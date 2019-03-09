Arsenal Confident of Signing Monchi as Technical Director Despite Late Interest From La Liga Giants

Arsenal are confident that Monchi will join the club as their new technical director following the Spaniard's departure from AS Roma.

Monchi, 50, had been with the Serie A side in a directorial capacity since 2017. However, this week it was confirmed that the two parties 'mutually agreed to bring an early end to their professional relationship', just the day after Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked as the club's manager.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

With the recruitment chief now available, the Daily Mail report that Arsenal are confident of landing Monchi, with the Premier League side offering him a three-year deal in the hope that he can start as soon as possible, having previously been willing to pay his £1m release clause while he was still contracted to Roma.

The article also reports that there was late interest from La Liga duo Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid for the services of Monchi, although it appears that the Gunners are at the front of the queue to bring him to north London.

Asked specifically about rumours linking him with Arsenal links, Monchi told Pagine Romaniste (via Metro): "I have not decided my future yet. I do not think it’s time to examine these things. It’s time to remember beautiful things."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Current Arsenal manager Unai Emery would be no stranger to Monchi should he join the club, after the pair worked together at Sevilla for over three years between 2013 and 2016 - a period that saw the club win three successive Europa League titles.

News of Monchi's proposed move to the Emirates comes after Sven Mislintat left the club in February as their head of recruitment, after the German was reportedly overlooked for the technical director position.

Arsenal are currently a point and place outside the Premier League's top four ahead of their game against Manchester United this weekend, as they look to bounce back following a 3-1 defeat in their Europa League last 16 first-leg defeat to Rennes in their last game.