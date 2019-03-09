Dimitar Berbatov Explains Why He Thinks Spurs Can Win the Champions League This Season

Former Spurs striker Dimitar Berbatov has insisted that his former employers, as well as another of his old clubs Manchester United, can go all the way in the Champions League and get their hands on the trophy come the end of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino's men secured their place in the final eight of the Champions League after beating then-Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund 4-0 on aggregate.

Dimitar Berbatov explains why Spurs can win Champions League this season:



The Red Devils were also able to defy the odds and make it through to the quarter finals with a dramatic win over Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital on Wednesday night, a Marcus Rashford penalty in injury time sending the Red Devils through on away goals.

Speaking Betfair about his former sides, the Bulgarian said: "No-one's going to dare write United off anymore are they? As the saying goes, 'Respect the giant, otherwise you'll suffer. Their players will be saying 'we'll take anyone next' in the dressing room on Wednesday and they are proving to week after week they are a match for anyone.

"Both they and Spurs have a chance of winning the Champions League now - they're in the last eight, so why not? As said, Spurs are gaining more experience in the competition every season and they have great attacking talent, with Dele Alli returning soon to complement Kane, Son and Eriksen."

Bayern Munchen and Liverpool will fight for one of the remaining quarter-final spots in midweek, as will Atletico Madrid and Juventus – while Barcelona will look to ease past Lyon following a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their tie.