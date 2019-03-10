Callum Hudson-Odoi Set for England Under-21 Debut After Impressive Europa League Showings

By 90Min
March 10, 2019

Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi is in contention for his first call-up to the England Under-21 side after a string of impressive performances in the Europa League.

The 18-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of England's finest young prospects, has featured in all of Chelsea's Europa League matches this season, as he seeks to cement a regular place in Maurizio Sarri's starting lineup.

His form has caught the eye of England Under-21 manager Aidy Bothroyd and, according to the Daily Mail, Hudson-Odoi could be set for his first inclusion in the squad in the near future.

Bothroyd will name his squad on Thursday in anticipation for matches with both Germany and Poland in late March, and could call on Hudson-Odoi to replicate his impressive club form on his Under-21 debut.

In seven matches in the Europa League, the winger has racked up three goals and one assist, including Chelsea's third goal in Thursday's 3-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv. He has also impressed in the FA Cup this season, but has struggled to find opportunities in the Premier League.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Nevertheless, his form has not gone unnoticed by Bothroyd, who has plenty of Premier League talent to choose from when he decides on his next squad, including Leicester City trio Harvey Barnes, Demarai Gray and James Maddison.

Hudson-Odoi has impressed for many of England's youth teams in the past. He was part of the Under-17 side who lifted the World Cup in 2017, alongside the likes of Manchester City's Phil Foden and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, who were both quickly accelerated to either the Under-21 or senior side soon after the tournament.

The Chelsea starlet is widely regarded as one of the finest young players to ever come out of the club's successful academy, but he has struggled to find consistent minutes in the first team. Many fans have called for the likes of Willian and Pedro to be dropped by Sarri, but he has persevered with his senior wingers.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

As a result, Hudson-Odoi has been forced to settle for just four substitute appearances in the Premier League, prompting Bayern Munich to submit a £35m offer for his services in January. Chelsea swiftly rejected their advances, and it remains to be seen whether the Blues will be able to incorporate Hudson-Odoi into their squad in the future.

