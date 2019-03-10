Gerard Pique Insists Philippe Coutinho Must Accept Criticism From Barcelona Supporters

Gerard Pique has insisted that Philippe Coutinho must accept the opinions of Barcleona supporters after the Brazilian midfielder was jeered off during the Blaugrana's win over Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Since making the big money move from Liverpool last January, Coutinho has failed to settle at Barcelona and has struggled to nail down a spot in the starting XI this season. He has also failed to make much of an impact in the final third, registering just four goals and two assists in La Liga.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

After another disappointing performance saw Coutinho leave the pitch to whistles and jeers from a minority of the Barcelona faithful, Pique has insisted that Coutinho needs to accept the opinions of supporters and prove his worth on the pitch.

"Philippe is having a good season," Pique told reporters, as per ESPN.

"Obviously, he cost a lot and that means there are higher expectations surrounding his performances. It is what it is. You have to accept the reaction of the fans because at the end of the day they're our supporters, you have to respect [their opinion].

"We -- his teammates and people at the club -- have to give him all the support in the world. We need him at his best in the final stage of the season and I'm sure he will be."

Rumours linking Coutinho with a surprise move to Manchester United have also resurfaced over the past few days and the Brazilian is said to be keen on bringing his disappointing spell with Barcelona to an end sooner rather than later.