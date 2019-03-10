WATCH: Fan Enters Pitch, Attacks Aston Villa's Jack Grealish in Second City Derby

During the early stages of the Second City Derby against Birmingham City, a man entered the pitch and attacked Jack Grealish after the Aston Villa captain was walking away from the action. 

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
March 10, 2019

Luckily, Grealish walked away with no injuries and remained calm throughout as security caught the attacker and took him off the pitch. The rest of the players also stayed reasonably composed, despite the alarming incident. 

The Second City Derby between these two sides has always been a tense affair, but this wreckless sense of violence is totally unacceptable. Aside from the intruder himself, there's no doubt the club will also have to deal with consquences in the weeks to come.

