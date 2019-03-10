During the early stages of the Second City Derby against Birmingham City, a man entered the pitch and attacked Jack Grealish after the Aston Villa captain was walking away from the action.

Luckily, Grealish walked away with no injuries and remained calm throughout as security caught the attacker and took him off the pitch. The rest of the players also stayed reasonably composed, despite the alarming incident.

What a disgrace! We've never seen anything like this! 😮



A Birmingham 'fan' has run onto the pitch and punched Jack Grealish in the back of the head! 🤬 pic.twitter.com/2x50XGrRqD — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) March 10, 2019

The Second City Derby between these two sides has always been a tense affair, but this wreckless sense of violence is totally unacceptable. Aside from the intruder himself, there's no doubt the club will also have to deal with consquences in the weeks to come.