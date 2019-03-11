Arsenal Twitter Account Goes to Town on Man Utd After Comfortable Sunday Afternoon Win

By 90Min
March 11, 2019

Arsenal's official Twitter account took massive swipes at rivals Manchester United after the Gunners clinched a huge 2-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. 

A long-range strike from Granit Xhaka in the first half and a penalty from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the second were enough to hand Arsenal all three points, helping the north Londoners leapfrog the Red Devils into fourth.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

In the aftermath of the Gunners' victory, the club's Twitter went into overdrive, posting a series of tweets taking aim at United's appraisal of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and revelling in the club's own success. 


Since the appointment of the Norwegian back in December, the Red Devils have been in impressive form, with fans of the Old Trafford club adapting the Stone Roses' Waterfall to Solskjaer.


The song has become somewhat of a theme to United's revival under the former Cardiff City boss, with both fans and players alike taking up the opening line of 'Ole's at the wheel' as a slogan.


But after seeing Gunners boss Unai Emery lead the side to a 2-0 win, Arsenal's Twitter account modified the United fans' lyric to read 'Unai's at the wheel....'.

The Gunners also fired back at Jesse Lingard's Instagram comments that the Emirates Stadium was his 'dancefloor', after the England international's dance celebrations at the ground in previous clashes.

Following a video posted by the club with Alexandre Lacazette doing his trademark jig to the caption 'steppin' out onto our dancefloor', Arsenal star Mesut Ozil also appeared to mock Lingard.

The German tweeted: "Dancefloor huh!? Superb performance! Brilliant result! Thank you Emirates Stadium! Proud to be a Gunner!"


With Sunday's victory, Unai Emery's side remain on course for a spot in the Premier League's top four, and a place in next year's Champions League. 

