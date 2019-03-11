Matthijs de Ligt Keen on Barcelona Switch as Speculation Over Ajax Future Intensifies

By 90Min
March 11, 2019

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt will turn down advances from a number of Europe's biggest clubs as he waits for an approach from Barcelona.

The 19-year-old is one of the hottest commodities in world football, and his performance last week in the historic 4-1 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League has seen his star shine brighter than ever before.

De Ligt skippered the side on the night and his reading and understanding of the game, as well as his composure, has intensified rumours of a summer switch away from Ajax - with Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid all waiting in the wings to make an offer.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Mundo Deportivo claim that De Ligt's preferred move is Barcelona, however, with the young Dutchman willing to spurn any offers that come his way in order to facilitate the move.

That will come as music to the ears of Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartemou, who publicly stated last week that the Catalan giants will consider making a move for De Ligt in the summer.

It's claimed that the immediate prospect of playing regular first team football for Barcelona is a big factor for De Ligt, as is the opportunity to hone his craft alongside Gerard Pique.

But despite the ongoing speculation, De Ligt is keen to focus on the here and now - despite previously admitting that a move to join Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool was not out of the realms of possibility - with Ajax chasing a shock place in the Champions League semi-final following their win over Real, as well as hunting a 34th Eredivisie crown.

A move in the summer appears to be certain though, and should De Ligt end up making the move to Camp Nou, he'll follow in the footsteps of current Ajax teammate and fellow wonderkid Frenkie de Jong - whose transfer to Barcelona at the end of the season has already been finalised.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The Dutch pair could then help usher in a new era at the Catalan giants, with Barça having already wrapped up the signing of 19-year-old French wonderkid Jean-Clair Todibo from Toulouse in January.

