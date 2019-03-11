Zinedine Zidane will return to Real Madrid to take over as the club's new manager, according to multiple reports across Spain and France.

Zidane previously managed Real Madrid from 2016-18. He suddenly resigned after helping the club capture its third straight UEFA Champions League title last year.

To make room for Zidane, Real Madrid will part ways with manager Santiago Solari, who took over for Julen Lopetegui in October 2018 and had signed an extension through 2021 in November after impressing in an interim role. Reports indicate that Zidane will take charge immediately.

Solari future with the club became shaky after Real Madrid bowed out of both the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League in a week's time.

Under Solari, Madrid has also struggled to keep pace in the league this season, though it rebounded from its horrid start under Lopetegui to cement a place in the top four. The Galácticos entered the week third place in the La Liga standings, trailing first-place Barcelona by 12 points after both won over the weekend.

During his first spell, Zidane led Madrid to nine trophies, including the La Liga crown in 2016-17 and the three Champions League titles. The Frenchman, who starred as a player for Real Madrid as well, helped the Spanish giants win two UEFA Super Cups, two FIFA Club World Cups and one Spanish Super Cup. Real Madrid won 104 of the 149 games he managed and set the Spanish records for unbeaten streak (40 matches) and consecutive matches with a goal (73) and will be seeking a similar result upon his return.