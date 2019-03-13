5 Lyon Supporters Attacked & Injured Ahead of Barcelona Champions League Tie

Five supporters of Ligue 1 side Lyon have been attacked and injured ahead of their side's Champions League clash against Barcelona this evening.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw in Lyon last month, and head into the game with every chance of pulling off an upset - given that their opponents failed to score a precious away goal in their Groupama Stadium encounter.

JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/GettyImages

According to AS, five Lyon supporters were attacked in the Catalan city, with four of them being treated for the effects of pepper spray, and another hospitalised with an unspecified wound.

A number of 'Ultra' Lyon fans are believed to have made the journey to Barcelona for the game, sparking concerns over clashes between the two sets of fans.

The report claims that 'Bad Gones' ultra group has affiliations with a similar organisation who follow Real Madrid, and are will gather in the Plaça d'Osca - an area usually reserved for anti-facist celebrations - before the 20:00 (GMT) kick-off. Security at the Camp Nou will be increased for the clash, amid concerns of violent clashes between rival ultra groups.

The Lyon fans are well & truly settling in Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/taBeIbEHT7 — Get French Football News (@GFFN) March 13, 2019

The news of supporter trouble in Barcelona comes at a time of particularly bad press for football fans: Last weekend, a Birmingham City follower ran onto the field and punched Aston Villa's Jack Grealish in the back of the head, while Manchester United's Chris Smalling was accosted by an Arsenal fan during his side's 2-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

In other news, rumours regarding the future of Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombélé have continued to intensify, after their president, Jean-Michel Aulas, said the club were looking to strengthen their financial situation. Ndombélé is believed to be one of the side's most valuable assets, and could be a target a host of elite European sides in the summer.